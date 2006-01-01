NUKEMAP
2.65
:
FAQ
You might also try
:
MISSILEMAP
1
.
Drag
the marker to wherever you'd like to target.
Or you can select a preset...
Washington, DC, USA
New York, NY, USA
Boston, MA, USA
Los Angeles, CA, USA
San Francisco, CA, USA
Chicago, IL, USA
Philadelphia, PA, USA
Honolulu, HI, USA
Moscow, Russia
London, England
Paris, France
Berlin, Germany
Beijing, China
New Delhi, India
Islamabad, Pakistan
Tokyo, Japan
Pyongyang, North Korea
Seoul, South Korea
Tehran, Iran
Tel Aviv, Israel
Trinity site, NM, USA (1945)
Hiroshima, Japan (1945)
Nagasaki, Japan (1945)
Elugelab, Enewetak, Marshall Islands (1952)
Namu Island, Bikini Atoll, Marshall Islands (1954)
Sedan Crater, Nevada Test Site, NV, USA (1962)
Tsar Bomba site, Novaya Zemlya, Russia (1961)
Or type in the name of a city:
Go
2
.
Enter a yield
(in kilotons):
Or you can select a preset...
"Davy Crockett" - smallest US bomb produced (20 t)
Crude nuclear terrorist weapon (100 t)
B-61 Mod 3 (lowest yield currently in US arsenal) (300 t)
North Korean weapon tested in 2006 (500 t)
North Korean weapon tested in 2009 (6 kt)
North Korean weapon tested in 2013 (10 kt)
Improvised HEU device - nuclear terrorism (10 kt)
"Little Boy" - Hiroshima bomb (15 kt)
"Gadget" - Trinity test (20 kt)
"Fat Man" - Nagasaki bomb (20 kt)
Largest Pakistani weapon tested (45 kt)
Largest Indian weapon tested (60 kt)
W-76 (common in US & UK SLBM arsenal) (100 kt)
North Korean weapon tested in 2017 (150 kt?)
W-80 (currently in US arsenal, cruise missile) (150 kt)
W-87 (currently in US arsenal, Minuteman III) (300 kt)
TN 80/81 (largest current French warhead) (300 kt)
B-61 Mod 7 (currently in US arsenal) (340 kt)
W-78 (currently in US arsenal, Minuteman III) (350 kt)
W-88 (Trident D5 warhead) (455 kt)
"Ivy King" - largest pure fission weapon tested by USA (500 kt)
Topol (SS-25) (currently in Russian arsenal) (800 kt)
W-59 (Minuteman I warhead) (1 Mt)
B-83 (largest bomb in current US arsenal) (1.2 Mt)
R-12 (SS-4) Soviet missile, Cuban missile crisis (2.42 Mt)
Dong Feng-4, China's first deployed ICBM (3.3 Mt)
W-39, US H-bomb, almost accidentally detonated in 1961 (4 Mt)
Dong Feng-5, China's current ICBMs (5 Mt)
W-53 (Titan II warhead, highest yield ICBM US deployed) (9 Mt)
"Ivy Mike" - first H-bomb (10.4 Mt)
"Castle Bravo" - largest US bomb tested (15 Mt)
"Tsar Bomba" - largest USSR bomb tested (50 Mt)
"Tsar Bomba" - largest USSR bomb designed (100 Mt)
3
.
Basic options:
Height of burst
:
[
?
]
Airburst
Surface
Other effects
:
Casualties
Radioactive fallout
Advanced options:
Airburst settings
:
[
?
]
Maximize airburst radii for all effects
[
?
]
Optimize for overpressure:
psi
Burst height:
ft
m
mi
km
Show overpressure rings for
:
[
?
]
3,000 psi (destroys missile bunkers)
200 psi (extreme damage)
20 psi (heavy damage)
5 psi (medium damage)
1 psi (light damage)
Other:
psi
[+]
Show ionizing radiation rings for:
[
?
]
100 rem (sickness, increased lifetime cancer risk)
500 rem (50-90% mortality without medical care)
600 rem (80% mortality with medical care)
1,000 rem (95% mortality with medical care)
5,000 rem (100% mortality)
Other:
rem
[+]
Show thermal radiation rings for:
[
?
]
Third degree burns (100% probability)
Third degree burns (50% probability)
Second degree burns (50% probability)
First degree burns (50% probability)
Minimum radius for 100% probability of no burn
Dry wood usually burns (35 cal/cm²)
Other:
cal/cm²
[+]
Other effects:
Fireball
Crater
Humanitarian impact (
plot locations)
Fallout
↳
wind speed:
mph, origin
° (
get local
)
↳
fission fraction:
%
Show
Circular Error Probable
:
ft
m
mi
km
Mushroom cloud dimensions
Export to Google Earth (KMZ)
Collapse options on "detonate"
4
.
Click
the "Detonate" button below.
Detonate
Clear all effects
Launch multiple
Center ground zero
Probe location
Note
that you can drag the target marker after you have detonated the nuke.
Created by
Alex Wellerstein
, 2012-2019.
For more about the nuclear past and present, follow
@wellerstein
on Twitter
, and read
Restricted Data: The Nuclear Secrecy Blog
.
Tweet
Other options:
Auto-zoom
Don't log usage data
Grayscale map
NUKEMAP is hosted by:
the College of Arts and Letters,
Stevens Institute of Technology
×
Export to Google Earth (KMZ)
(beta)
No detonations to export!
Render objects
Render effects as rings on ground
[
?
]
Render fireball as 3D sphere
[
?
]
Render fallout contours on ground
[
?
]
Render 3D mushroom cloud
[
?
]
Download file
View the downloaded file in
Google Earth for Desktop
.
NOTE:
Google Earth is made by Google, not me. If it doesn't work, blame them, not me.
Advanced display options
[+]
Effect ring settings:
Draw mode:
Basic
Donuts
Line only
Fill only
[
?
]
Altitude mode:
Staggered
Single
[
?
]
Base altitude (m):
[
?
]
Stagger distance (m):
[
?
]
Fill opacity (0-1):
[
?
]
Line width (px):
[
?
]
Line opacity (0-1):
[
?
]
Circle steps (16-128):
[
?
]
Fallout contour settings:
Draw mode:
Basic
Line only
Fill only
[
?
]
Altitude mode:
Staggered
Single
[
?
]
Base altitude (m):
[
?
]
Stagger distance (m):
[
?
]
Fill opacity (0-1):
[
?
]
Line width (px):
[
?
]
Line opacity (0-1):
[
?
]
KMZ settings:
Polygon altitude mode:
Absolute
Relative to ground
[
?
]
Use KML, not KMZ (larger file)
[
?
]
Use remotely linked 3D models (smaller file)
[
?
]