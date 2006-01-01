You might also try

1 . Drag the marker to wherever you'd like to target.

Or you can select a preset... Washington, DC, USA New York, NY, USA Boston, MA, USA Los Angeles, CA, USA San Francisco, CA, USA Chicago, IL, USA Philadelphia, PA, USA Honolulu, HI, USA Moscow, Russia London, England Paris, France Berlin, Germany Beijing, China New Delhi, India Islamabad, Pakistan Tokyo, Japan Pyongyang, North Korea Seoul, South Korea Tehran, Iran Tel Aviv, Israel Trinity site, NM, USA (1945) Hiroshima, Japan (1945) Nagasaki, Japan (1945) Elugelab, Enewetak, Marshall Islands (1952) Namu Island, Bikini Atoll, Marshall Islands (1954) Sedan Crater, Nevada Test Site, NV, USA (1962) Tsar Bomba site, Novaya Zemlya, Russia (1961)

Or type in the name of a city: Go



2 . Enter a yield (in kilotons):

Or you can select a preset... "Davy Crockett" - smallest US bomb produced (20 t) Crude nuclear terrorist weapon (100 t) B-61 Mod 3 (lowest yield currently in US arsenal) (300 t) North Korean weapon tested in 2006 (500 t) North Korean weapon tested in 2009 (6 kt) North Korean weapon tested in 2013 (10 kt) Improvised HEU device - nuclear terrorism (10 kt) "Little Boy" - Hiroshima bomb (15 kt) "Gadget" - Trinity test (20 kt) "Fat Man" - Nagasaki bomb (20 kt) Largest Pakistani weapon tested (45 kt) Largest Indian weapon tested (60 kt) W-76 (common in US & UK SLBM arsenal) (100 kt) North Korean weapon tested in 2017 (150 kt?) W-80 (currently in US arsenal, cruise missile) (150 kt) W-87 (currently in US arsenal, Minuteman III) (300 kt) TN 80/81 (largest current French warhead) (300 kt) B-61 Mod 7 (currently in US arsenal) (340 kt) W-78 (currently in US arsenal, Minuteman III) (350 kt) W-88 (Trident D5 warhead) (455 kt) "Ivy King" - largest pure fission weapon tested by USA (500 kt) Topol (SS-25) (currently in Russian arsenal) (800 kt) W-59 (Minuteman I warhead) (1 Mt) B-83 (largest bomb in current US arsenal) (1.2 Mt) R-12 (SS-4) Soviet missile, Cuban missile crisis (2.42 Mt) Dong Feng-4, China's first deployed ICBM (3.3 Mt) W-39, US H-bomb, almost accidentally detonated in 1961 (4 Mt) Dong Feng-5, China's current ICBMs (5 Mt) W-53 (Titan II warhead, highest yield ICBM US deployed) (9 Mt) "Ivy Mike" - first H-bomb (10.4 Mt) "Castle Bravo" - largest US bomb tested (15 Mt) "Tsar Bomba" - largest USSR bomb tested (50 Mt) "Tsar Bomba" - largest USSR bomb designed (100 Mt)



3 . Basic options: Height of burst : [ ? ] Airburst Surface

Other effects : Casualties Radioactive fallout Advanced options:

Airburst settings : [ ? ] Maximize airburst radii for all effects [ ? ]

Optimize for overpressure: psi

Burst height: ft m mi km Show overpressure rings for : [ ? ] 3,000 psi (destroys missile bunkers)

200 psi (extreme damage)

20 psi (heavy damage)

5 psi (medium damage)

1 psi (light damage)

Other: psi [+] Show ionizing radiation rings for: [ ? ] 100 rem (sickness, increased lifetime cancer risk)

500 rem (50-90% mortality without medical care)

600 rem (80% mortality with medical care)

1,000 rem (95% mortality with medical care)

5,000 rem (100% mortality)

Other: rem [+] Show thermal radiation rings for: [ ? ] Third degree burns (100% probability)

Third degree burns (50% probability)

Second degree burns (50% probability)

First degree burns (50% probability)

Minimum radius for 100% probability of no burn

Dry wood usually burns (35 cal/cm²)

Other: cal/cm² [+] Other effects: Fireball

Crater

Humanitarian impact ( plot locations)

Fallout

↳ wind speed: mph, origin ° ( )

↳ fission fraction: %

wind speed:mph, origin° ( get local fission fraction: Show ft m mi km

Show Circular Error Probable Mushroom cloud dimensions

Export to Google Earth (KMZ) Collapse options on "detonate" Show ionizing radiation rings for:Show thermal radiation rings for:Other effects:

4 . Click the "Detonate" button below.

Detonate Clear all effects Launch multiple

Center ground zero Probe location

Note that you can drag the target marker after you have detonated the nuke.

For more about the nuclear past and present, follow @wellerstein on Twitter, and read Restricted Data: The Nuclear Secrecy Blog.